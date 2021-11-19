Aquis Stock Exchange: Updated Application for Admission Announcement - Hydrogen One PLC

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Updated Application for Admission Announcement

ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET APPLICANT NAME: Hydrogen One PLC APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPLE PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: Eccleston Yards 25 Eccleston Place London SW1W 9NF DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): Daniel John Shilton Maling, Non-executive Chairman David Scott Ormerod, Executive Director Fungai Ndoro, Non-executive Director

APPLICANT SECTOR:

Financial Services

DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES:

Due to the similarity of the Company's name with another listed entity, the Board has decided to change the Company's name and is in the process of effecting the name change. A further announcement with the change of name and new company website will be made early next week.

The Company has been formed to identify investment opportunities or acquisitions in the upstream natural gas sector, particularly, assets across the hydrogen economy.

NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER:

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED:

[TBC] ordinary shares of 1p each

SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury):

[TBC]%

SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION:

Name Current Shares Current % Shares on Admission % on Admission David Lenigas 1,100,000 14.67 TBC TBC Daniel Maling 1,000,000 13.33 TBC TBC Charles Wood 1,000,000 13.33 TBC TBC Anthony Eastman 500,000 6.67 TBC TBC Sebastian Marr 500,000 6.67 TBC TBC Scwiar Investments Ltd (James Sheehan) 500,000 6.67 TBC TBC Veandercross UK Limited (James Ikin) 500,000 6.67 TBC TBC David Ormerod 500,000 6.67 TBC TBC

TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC:

N/A

THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:

25 November 2021

WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:

www.hydrogen1plc.com

UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON:

8 November 2021

