Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: October 2021 NAV 19-Nov-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited

(the "Company") (Ticker: "SWEF") Net Asset Value, 31 October 2021

This announcement contains price sensitive information. As at the close of business on 31 October 2021, the unaudited ex-dividend(3) and cum-dividend net asset value of the Company's Ordinary Shares was 102.28p and 103.65p respectively (30 September 2021: ex / cum-dividend - 103.54). Loans advanced GBP388.0m Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss GBP12.0m Cash and cash equivalents GBP24.0m Borrowing facilities (including accrued interest) - Other net assets/(liabilities) GBP(5.8m) Net assets GBP418.2m

Capital amounts drawn as at 31 October 2021 and amounts committed but undrawn as at 31 October 2021 is shown below.

Local Currency Sterling (2) Amounts drawn GBPm (1) GBP203.5 GBP203.5 Amounts drawn EURm (1) EUR 216.2 GBP182.8 GBP386.3m Committed but undrawn Loans GBPm GBP17.2 GBP17.2 Committed but undrawn Loans EURm EUR 10.7 GBP9.0 GBP26.2m

(1) The balances shown corresponds to cash advanced.

(2) Euro amounts drawn and commitments converted at the month end spot rate.

(3) The ex-dividend date is 4 November 2021.

The difference between amounts drawn in the table above and "Loans advanced" in the first table is accrued income.

All figures herein are published based on current information, estimates and judgements. Enquiries:

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary

Magdala Mullegadoo

T: +44 203 5303 661 E: Magdala.Mullegadoo@apexfs.com

