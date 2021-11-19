Anzeige
Freitag, 19.11.2021
InnoCan Pharma veröffentlicht weitere Studiendaten! Kursexplosion?
WKN: A2DMAB ISIN: SE0009581192 
Frankfurt
19.11.21
08:07 Uhr
0,136 Euro
+0,011
+8,80 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.11.2021 | 08:41
HOYLU AB PUBLISHES THE INTERIM REPORT FOR JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2021

Stockholm, Sweden, November 19, 2021

FIRST NINE MONTHS 2021

  • Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR"), including long-term service contracts, at the end of the period was MSEK 34.2, up 42% from MSEK 24.0 at the end of Q3 2020.
  • Revenues for the first nine months were MSEK 24.6 (22.2)
  • Gross margin was 75 percent (70)
  • Operating result amounted to MSEK -33.9 (-21.9)
  • Profit after tax amounted to MSEK -34.2 (-24.1)
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.38 (-0.48)

The complete version of the Interim Report for January - September 2021 is attached in this press release and is available on Hoylu's web site).

For more information, please contact:
Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com
Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

About Hoylu

Hoylu's visual collaboration technology empowers distributed teams to translate ideas into actions. Large enterprises as well as small and medium companies rely on Hoylu to run projects, programs, and initiatives across time zones and continents as seamlessly as when working in the same room.

For more information: www.hoylu.com

Try Hoylu for free: https://app.hoylu.com/

Ticker symbol: Hoylu
Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550, ca@mangold.se

Publication
This information is information that Hoylu AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CEST on November 19, 2021.


Attachment

  • Hoylu_2021_Q3_ENG_F (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8450757c-f1e0-492d-a937-1f33ed93996a)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
