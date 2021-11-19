News summary:

New initiative extends ADVA's holistic approach to minimizing environmental impact to its supply chain

Suppliers who meet ADVA's strict sustainability standards will be rewarded with financial incentives

Program conducted with partner Traxpay is a key step towards ADVA's mission of making all production processes carbon neutral

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced the launch of its sustainable supplier program as part of its ongoing commitment to radically reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The initiative extends ADVA's holistic sustainability strategy upstream in its supply chain and is a key step towards the company's production processes becoming completely carbon neutral. Launched in cooperation with ADVA's finance platform partner Traxpay, the program involves ADVA offering financial incentives to its suppliers who meet strict criteria for minimizing environmental impact. The scheme also strengthens ADVA's supply chain at a time of unprecedented logistical challenges, including material shortages and the global semiconductor crisis.

"The sustainable supplier program is another milestone in expanding our environmental, social and governance (ESG) activities and ensuring environmentally friendly supply chain management. Everyone needs to play their part to fight climate change and so we're rewarding our suppliers who share our dedication to taking urgent action now," said Klaus Grobe, director, global sustainability, ADVA. "Our commitment to setting and meeting strict emissions targets has made ADVA one of the world's leading systems vendors when it comes to sustainability. Now we're also incentivizing our suppliers to prioritize the future and meet the highest standards in the industry for carbon reduction."

ADVA's sustainable supplier program is part of its commitments based on the most ambitious goals of the COP26 Glasgow Climate Pact: limiting global temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. The company was one of the first telecommunication technology suppliers to have targets approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) and the criteria for its new supplier program are in line with ADVA's own sustainability goals. These are in turn checked by customers, including regular assessments with the TIA Assessor tool and EcoVadis ratings. To evaluate suppliers' sustainability activities ADVA will leverage IntegrityNext software. ADVA will also work with its partner NORD/LB, which will ensure financial security by providing additional liquidity for the program.

"With our new initiative, we're empowering our suppliers to make a significant difference. Our sustainable supplier program motivates them to reduce the environmental impact of their business and helps them achieve sustainable success. It will also make a decisive contribution to maintaining robust supply chains, especially in the current era of global material shortages," commented Steven Williams, director, treasury and investor relations, ADVA. "Since 2017, ADVA has held a Gold TIA rating and last year we achieved our first EcoVadis Platinum rating. Now, we're widening the scope of our efforts. Alongside our partners Traxpay and NORD/LB, we're rewarding sustainable suppliers for their ESG activities and encouraging other companies to help tackle this most urgent challenge."

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

