Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma veröffentlicht weitere Studiendaten! Kursexplosion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.11.2021 | 09:04
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CoinGate: Squaretalk is now accepting crypto as a form of payment

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We're delighted to inform you that Squaretalk has become a pioneer in the contact center software market to start accepting cryptocurrencies by partnering with CoinGate. Squaretalk decided to join Wikipedia, Microsoft, AT&T, Namecheap, ExpressVPN, and many other big firms, by accepting Bitcoin as a legitimate source of funds in addition to Stripe, PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, and American Express.

Squaretalk partners with CoinGate, start accepting cryptocurrency as payment

Thanks to the new partnership with CoinGate, a winner of the Global Brands Award 2021 of Most Innovative Cryptocurrency Payment Gateway in Europe, Squaretalk's customers can make instant payments with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, XRP and other popular cryptocurrencies.

While there is still a long way to go until companies accept Bitcoin directly and not through payment processors or Bitcoin debit cards, Squaretalk continues to innovate and respond rapidly to market changes.

Squaretalk will utilize one of CoinGate's key strengths - a wide array of supported cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and more than 70 other digital assets. The abundance of various currencies will let Squaretalk tap into the crypto-sphere, broaden its own customer base, and receive cross-border payments from users all around the world - all with just one click of a button.

"Squaretalk has chosen CoinGate as it has been a pioneer in the field of cryptocurrency and has shown adaptability in client's needs, in functionality, and an extensive list of supported currencies. CoinGate provides the tools and proper environment to operate and integrate with most platforms," emphasizes Elisha Attia, Squaretalk Business Development Manager.

"This partnership boils down to being a great business deal for both parties. Squaretalk is an innovative company with a mature mindset - they offer cloud-based services, and have no trouble understanding that the adoption of crypto has numerous benefits: crypto-transactions are seen as fast, efficient and ease the burden of cross-border payments," points out- Dmitrijus Borisenka, CEO of CoinGate.

About Squaretalk

Squaretalk is an Israeli and European software company primarily developing a global business communications platform enabling voice, text, chat, and messaging solutions. Its core purpose is to simplify and enhance how businesses communicate with their customers by providing integration capabilities that elevate the user experience, drive customer loyalty, and scale operations, while improving operational systems for their remote workforce.

About CoinGate

CoinGate is a Lithuanian fintech company founded in 2014, primarily developing payment solutions for companies that want to integrate Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as payment methods at the checkout.

Besides payments processing, CoinGate provides additional services such as brokerage-type trading, a vast inventory of gift cards sold for crypto and a referral program.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1692168/Squaretalk_x_CoinGate.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.