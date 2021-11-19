EQS Group-News: Holcim Group Services Ltd
Holcim proudly supports Beton, the first Swiss exhibition dedicated to the history of concrete, opening at the S AM Swiss Architecture Museum today in Basel and on display until 24 April 2022. From the Pantheon in Rome - the world's largest unreinforced concrete dome - to the Burj Khalifa in Dubai - the tallest building on earth - concrete has been shaping the world we live in for centuries. Beton explores the history of concrete, the world's most used material after water, showcasing for the first time original drawings, models and photographs from Switzerland's leading architecture archives.
Jan Jenisch, CEO Holcim: 'I congratulate our partners at the S AM Swiss Architecture Museum for creating this first of its kind exhibition showcasing the essential role of concrete in our world. This exploration is a great inspiration for all of us at Holcim as we shape the future of concrete, making it green, circular and technology-driven. Throughout its history, concrete has been part of building progress in our world. Today we are reinventing it to make it work for people and the planet.'
