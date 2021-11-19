EQS Group-News: Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Holcim and S AM Swiss Architecture Museum launch Beton, first exhibition on history of concrete in Switzerland



Holcim proudly supports the S AM Swiss Architecture Museum for Beton , the first exhibition of its kind in Switzerland



Includes live events to reflect on the future of concrete with leading expert



In line with Holcim's net zero journey, establishing a new language for concrete that is green, circular and technology-driven Holcim proudly supports Beton, the first Swiss exhibition dedicated to the history of concrete, opening at the S AM Swiss Architecture Museum today in Basel and on display until 24 April 2022. From the Pantheon in Rome - the world's largest unreinforced concrete dome - to the Burj Khalifa in Dubai - the tallest building on earth - concrete has been shaping the world we live in for centuries. Beton explores the history of concrete, the world's most used material after water, showcasing for the first time original drawings, models and photographs from Switzerland's leading architecture archives. Jan Jenisch, CEO Holcim: 'I congratulate our partners at the S AM Swiss Architecture Museum for creating this first of its kind exhibition showcasing the essential role of concrete in our world. This exploration is a great inspiration for all of us at Holcim as we shape the future of concrete, making it green, circular and technology-driven. Throughout its history, concrete has been part of building progress in our world. Today we are reinventing it to make it work for people and the planet.'



Partnering with S AM Swiss Architecture Museum to host a series of events with architects and construction experts, Holcim will participate in the conference 'The future of concrete' on 27 January 2022. Holcim experts will discuss how the company is establishing a new language for concrete that is green, circular and technology-driven, as recently shared in the Striatus project (https://www.holcim.com/striatus-bridge), featured in Venice at the occasion of this year's architectural Biennale. Establishing a new language for concrete

Holcim is reinventing concrete, making it green, circular and technology-driven, to build a net-zero future. Last year, it launched the world's first global range of green concrete ECOPact, offering from 30 to 100% reduced CO2 footprint. Already present in 24 markets, ECOPact is making low carbon construction possible at scale around the world. Enabling smart design to build more with less, Holcim is deploying technologies like 3D printing using 70% less concrete with no compromise on performance. Holcim is also a world leader in recycling, driving the circular economy, on its way to using 100 million tons of recycled materials across its business by 2030. As an example Holcim launched the world's first green cement in Switzerland with 20% recycled construction & demolition waste inside. Partnering for more impact, Holcim joined the First Movers Coalition (FMC) at COP 26 in Glasgow, as a founding member alongside companies from Apple to Volvo to drive more green demand across their supply chains. Putting science to work, Holcim has been a founding supporter of ETH's Chair for Sustainable Architecture for close to a decade, as well as a founding member of MIT's Climate and Sustainability Consortium. About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving the circular economy as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world's most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim and Lafarge. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products. More information is available on www.holcim.com About S AM Swiss Architecture Museum

The S AM Swiss Architecture Museum - seeks to enlarge our perception of architecture and urbanism. International and thematic exhibitions at S AM emphasize the socio-political aspects of architectural discourse. Thus S AM aims to enrich the exchange of ideas on contemporary urban landscapes. More information is available on www.sam-basel.org Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:

