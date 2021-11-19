

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar moved higher against its most major counterparts in the Asian session on Friday amid rising treasury yields, as investors bet on a faster tightening of the Fed's monetary policy following hawkish comments from New York Fed President John Williams.



Williams said on Thursday that the economy is experiencing a broader based increase in inflation and jump in inflation expectations, adding that officials are not willing to allow long-run inflation expectations to move up significantly higher.



The economy is 'roaring' back, with huge gains in employment and a sharp drop in unemployment after the pandemic.



Although the rise in short-run and long-run inflation expectations are positive factors, the central bank would not tolerate long-run inflation expectations to accelerate significantly higher, he added.



President Biden's decision on whether to reappoint Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell or to select Governor Lael Brainard to the top post is also in focus.



House Democrats are planning to vote on the Build Back Better Act later in the day, as GOP leader Kevin McCarthy delayed a planned vote on Thursday.



The vote was scheduled after the release of a cost estimate from the Congressional Budget Office following a request from centrist Democrats due to concerns about its impact on the federal deficit.



The greenback rose to 1.1351 against the euro, 114.40 against the yen and 0.9270 against the franc, recovering from its early lows of 1.1373 and 114.22 and a 3-day low 0.9243, respectively. The currency is likely to find resistance around 1.12 against the euro, 116.00 against the yen and 0.95 against the franc.



The greenback rebounded to 0.7030 against the kiwi, after falling to 0.7046 at 6 pm ET. The greenback is seen finding resistance around the 0.69 level.



In contrast, the greenback weakened to 0.7291 against the aussie, from Thursday's close of 0.7276. On the downside, 0.74 is possibly seen as its next support level.



The greenback was down against the loonie, at a 2-day low of 1.2585. If the greenback extends decline, 1.24 is possibly seen as its next support level.



The greenback declined to 1.3510 against the pound from yesterday's close of 1.3493. The currency may locate support around the 1.37 region.



Looking ahead, Eurozone current account data for September is due in the European session.



Canada retail sales for September and new housing price index for October are scheduled for release in the New York session.



