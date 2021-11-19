Claranova reported Q122 revenue of €88m (-2% y-o-y), slightly better than its end-September expectation of a 5% decline. Now that the transition to subscription licensing is complete, Avanquest is seeing revenue growth accelerate. PlanetArt saw organic revenue declines in the last two quarters, but management is confident of a return to growth in Q222. We have revised our forecasts to reflect FY21 results and the Q1 revenue update.

