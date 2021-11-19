Silver Lake, the global leader in technology investing, and Grupo BC, the leading mortgage management, legal and digital services provider to the financial sector in Iberia and Latin America, today announced that Silver Lake has completed the acquisition of 100% of Grupo BC, from majority holders L-GAM. The investment by Silver Lake, announced on October 19, 2021, also includes the acquisition of iAhorro, the leading digital mortgage advisor in Spain, which is an essential part of the group's integrated offering to financial institutions.

Silver Lake's investment, joined by Grupo BC's founding shareholders and management team, is intended to drive further product development in order to strengthen and expand Grupo BC's and iAhorro's solution range as well as to continue its track-record of pioneering digital innovation, consistent with management's clear focus on building out the company's software and data analytics capabilities to enhance its client-centric solutions and drive continued organic and inorganic growth.

About Silver Lake

Silver Lake is a global technology investment firm, with more than $88 billion in combined assets under management and committed capital and a team of professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia. Silver Lake's portfolio companies collectively generate more than $221 billion of revenue annually and employ more than 526,000 people globally. For more information about Silver Lake and its portfolio, please visit http://www.silverlake.com.

About L-GAM

L-GAM is an international investment company founded in 2013 by its professionals in partnership with the Princely House of Liechtenstein and other major European, Asian and American families. Its unique and differentiated business model is based on a long term, industrial like investment focus in partnership with highly reputed SMEs throughout Europe. For more information about L-GAM, please visit l-gam.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211119005194/en/

Contacts:

For Silver Lake:

Spain: Paula Bonet, paula.bonet@edelman.com, +34 629 814 440

International: Jess Gill, Edelman Smithfield, silverlakemedia@edelman.com, +44 (0)7980 684 247