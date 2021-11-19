

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were modestly higher on Friday as strong earnings and broader optimism about economic recovery helped investors look past a surge in new coronavirus infections.



German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday announced limits on public life for the unvaccinated, saying the move is necessary to tackle a 'very worrying' fourth wave of the pandemic.



Meanwhile, Germany's producer prices rose at the fastest pace since 1951, data released by Destatis showed.



Producer prices increased 18.4 percent year-on-year in October, following a 14.2 percent rise in September. Prices were expected to gain 16.2 percent.



This was the highest growth since November 1951, when prices surged 20.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices gained 3.8 percent, following a 2.3 percent increase in the previous month. Economists had forecast a rise of 1.9 percent.



The benchmark DAX rose 45 points, or 0.3 percent, to 16,267 after ending 0.2 percent lower on Thursday.



