

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks advanced on Friday amid bets that the economic recovery can weather elevated inflation and the potential return of full lockdowns as a brutal fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic sweeps across Europe.



Elsewhere, lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives are due to vote on President Joe Biden's approximately $2 trillion economic plan, though the bill's fate in the Senate is still uncertain.



Traders also wait for U.S. President Joe Biden to select the Fed chair nominee.



The benchmark CAC 40 rose 32 points, or half a percent, to 7,174 after closing 0.2 percent lower in the previous day.



Luxury group Hermes jumped nearly 4 percent to a record high after reports that it may be added to the Eurostoxx 50 index during a December review.



