Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: OPTION RIGHTS OF SAVOSOLAR 2021 SERIE 8 OPTION RIGHT WILL BE LISTED ON 22.11.2021

EXCHANGE NOTICE 19.11.2021 OPTION RIGHTS (Record Id 187718) OPTION RIGHTS OF SAVOSOLAR 2021 SERIE 8 OPTION RIGHT WILL BE LISTED ON 22.11.2021 The option rights of Savosolar 2021 serie 8 option right will be listed as of 22.11.2021. Please find option right identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1027901