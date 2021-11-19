Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma veröffentlicht weitere Studiendaten! Kursexplosion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P3Z9 ISIN: FI4000425848 Ticker-Symbol: 5J4 
München
19.11.21
08:07 Uhr
0,069 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SAVOSOLAR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAVOSOLAR OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
19.11.2021 | 11:41
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: OPTION RIGHTS OF SAVOSOLAR 2021 SERIE 8 OPTION RIGHT WILL BE LISTED ON 22.11.2021

EXCHANGE NOTICE 19.11.2021 OPTION RIGHTS (Record Id 187718)

OPTION RIGHTS OF SAVOSOLAR 2021 SERIE 8 OPTION RIGHT WILL BE LISTED ON
22.11.2021 

The option rights of Savosolar 2021 serie 8 option right will be listed as of
22.11.2021. 

Please find option right identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1027901
SAVOSOLAR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.