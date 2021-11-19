COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Allianz Finance B.V. 3 tranche EUR

Post-Stabilisation Notice

19 November 2021

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Allianz Finance II B.V.

Guaranteed by Allianz SE

EUR 300,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due 22 November 2024

EUR 700,000,000 0.00% Notes due 22 November 2026

EUR 500,000,000 0.50% Notes due 22 November 2033

Launched off the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Allianz Finance II B.V. Guarantor (if any): Allianz SE ISIN: 3yr Frn: DE000A3KY367

5yr Fix: DE000A3KY342

12yr Fix: DE000A3KY359 Aggregate nominal amount: 3yr Frn: EUR 300,000,000

5yr Fix: EUR 750,000,000

12yr Fix: EUR 500,000,000 Description: Floating Rate Notes due 22 November 2024

0.00% Notes due 22 November 2026

0.50% Notes due 22 November 2033 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

BNP Paribas SA

Citigroup Global Markets Limited

Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank

Deutsche Bank AG

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.