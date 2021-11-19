Anzeige
Freitag, 19.11.2021
InnoCan Pharma veröffentlicht weitere Studiendaten! Kursexplosion?
WKN: CBK100 ISIN: DE000CBK1001 Ticker-Symbol: CBK 
Xetra
19.11.21
11:55 Uhr
6,672 Euro
-0,280
-4,03 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
6,6736,67412:11
19.11.2021 | 11:58
COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Allianz Finance B.V. 3 tranche EUR

London, November 19

Post-Stabilisation Notice

19 November 2021

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Allianz Finance II B.V.

Guaranteed by Allianz SE

EUR 300,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due 22 November 2024

EUR 700,000,000 0.00% Notes due 22 November 2026

EUR 500,000,000 0.50% Notes due 22 November 2033

Launched off the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Allianz Finance II B.V.
Guarantor (if any):Allianz SE
ISIN:3yr Frn: DE000A3KY367
5yr Fix: DE000A3KY342
12yr Fix: DE000A3KY359
Aggregate nominal amount:3yr Frn: EUR 300,000,000
5yr Fix: EUR 750,000,000
12yr Fix: EUR 500,000,000
Description:Floating Rate Notes due 22 November 2024
0.00% Notes due 22 November 2026
0.50% Notes due 22 November 2033
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank AG
BNP Paribas SA
Citigroup Global Markets Limited
Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank
Deutsche Bank AG

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

