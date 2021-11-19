Incap Corporation: Incap UK was named the most innovative electronics producer in Europe for the second consecutive year

Corporate LiveWire named Incap Electronics UK as the most innovative electronics producer in Europe at the Innovation & Excellence Awards 2021. Corporate LiveWire selects the winners based on who can best demonstrate their strengths in the areas of service excellence, marketing and branding, industry recognition, ethical practice, and employee satisfaction.

Jamie Maughan, Managing Director of Incap Electronics UK, stated that the company is honoured to carry the title for the second year in a row. "We are glad to be continuously recognised and would like to thank the Corporate LiveWire judges for this award. Even in the face of a global pandemic, our focus on growth and innovation, high-quality technology, the know-how and motivation of our people remained strong. We wouldn't be where we are today without our proactive employees who deliver great value to our customers," Maughan added.

The judges at Corporate LiveWire take multiple aspects of success into account when choosing the winners. The criteria range from the quality of products and services they offer to how they take care of their employees. This year the Corporate LiveWire judges were particularly impressed with Incap's ability to adapt to increased demand, exceed customer expectations, and grow their operations during these difficult times. The judges praised Incap for managing to increase the production capacity while still putting the health and safety of the employees, suppliers and customers first. Incap is a global EMS company that offers state-of-the-art technology backed up by entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel.

The Corporate LiveWire Judge David Bateson commented: "Corporate LiveWire are very pleased to select Incap as its annual winner for Most Innovative Electronics Manufacturer - Europe for a second year in succession. The judges commented that the company continues to invest heavily in both high-quality technology and recruiting and developing the very best people to drive the organisation forward. The customer appears at the front of everything the business does, and Incap can provide great flexibility to meet the needs of its clients. Many businesses require high levels of technical and engineering support and Incap is able to provide this in a wide range of industries."

With the increasing use of electronics, Incap continues to grow and capitalise on cross-selling opportunities whilst looking at ways to offer a greater range of services to meet demand. "Despite the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic, Incap continues to look to the future and Corporate LiveWire are very pleased to recognise the hard work," Bateson added.

For more information about the Innovation & Excellence Awards, please visit www.corporatelivewire.com

Visual of the Corporate LiveWire Innovation & Excellence Awards 2021: https://photos.app.goo.gl/pLSxxJwpZRGFeroGA

Photos of Incap UK: https://incapcorp.com/media/

INCAP IN BRIEF

Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and full-service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services. As a global EMS company, Incap supports customers ranging from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups in their complete manufacturing value chain. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology backed up by an entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, the UK, Slovakia and Hong Kong. At the end of 2020, Incap employed approximately 1,900 people. Incap's share has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange since 1997.