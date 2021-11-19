Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma veröffentlicht weitere Studiendaten! Kursexplosion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 519000 ISIN: DE0005190003 Ticker-Symbol: BMW 
Xetra
19.11.21
12:52 Uhr
93,17 Euro
-1,03
-1,09 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
BMW AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BMW AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
93,2393,2613:08
93,2493,2513:08
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.11.2021 | 12:05
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

United Nations Alliance of Civilizations: France's "Emerging Leaders" Project Receives UNAOC-BMW Group Intercultural Innovation Award

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emerging Leaders" project of the organization PLACE Network in France was selected as one of ten global grassroots initiatives to receive the prestigious Intercultural Innovation Award from the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) and the BMW Group, during an Awards Ceremony held last night at the German Pavilion of the Dubai EXPO 2020, within the margins of the thematic week on Tolerance and Inclusivity. The selection process was highly competitive, with over 1,100 applications received from 120 countries.

PLACE Network enables newcomers - including refugees, asylum-seekers and migrants - to be credible leaders, influential contributors and active shapers of European host societies. The "Emerging Leaders" project creates a link between migration and innovation, by promoting and accelerating migrant-led innovation. The end-goal is a change of narrative that will enable Europe to leverage migration for the asset it really is in cultural, social and economic terms.

"This award is a recognition of our impact and of the crucial nature of our work leveraging the potential of migrants to create innovation and become leaders in host societies. This award is also an invaluable opportunity for us to call upon more institutions, companies and individuals to work with us towards a common goal of accelerating new models, voices and faces for public leadership," said Charlotte Hochmann, Founder of PLACE Network.

The Intercultural Innovation Award supports grassroots initiatives that promote intercultural dialogue and understanding, thereby contributing to peace, cultural diversity, and more inclusive societies. This year, the Awards Ceremony was chaired by the High Representative for UNAOC and former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain, H.E. Mr. Miguel Ángel Moratinos, and Ms. Ilka Horstmeier, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Human Resources at BMW Group.

In addition to a financial grant, PLACE Network will receive capacity-building and mentorship support from UNAOC and the BMW Group to help strengthen the "Emerging Leaders" project and ensure its sustainable growth. This model of collaboration between the United Nations and the private sector creates a more profound impact, as partners provide their respective expertise to ensure the sustainable growth of each supported project.

Learn more about the project:
https://interculturalinnovation.org/emerging-leaders-place-network/

Media inquiries:
- Ms. Milena Pighi, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, BMW Group: Phone: +49-89-382-66563; Email: Milena.PA.Pighi@bmw.de
- Mr. Alessandro Girola, Programming Coordinator, UNAOC: Phone: +1


BMW-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.