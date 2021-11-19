Solar Integrated Roof Corp.: Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Appoints Pablo Diaz as President

Respected Industry Executive and CEO of USA Solar Networks to Spearhead Growth Across the SIRC Family of Companies

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, today announced that Pablo Diaz, CEO of SIRC subsidiary USA Solar Networks, has been appointed President of Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. to serve the broader SIRC family of companies.

Mr. Diaz brings with him over 20 years of executive management experience, 14 of which were in the alternative energy space - where he served as the lead party on over 7,800 residential solar installations and on over 200 commercial solar projects. Mr. Diaz is a widely respected industry executive and solar expert, having raised over $300 million in project-level financing for alternative energy projects across North America. He was recently named a "Top 20 CEO" by CEO Magazine. In his new role as President, Mr. Diaz will work across all SIRC subsidiaries to increase efficiency, productivity, and profitability.

"In his initial four months since joining SIRC as CEO of our USA Solar Networks subsidiary, Pablo has developed a nationwide dealer and contractor network while concurrently securing $280 million in commercial projects for our development pipeline," said David Massey, CEO of Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. "His relentless drive has been invaluable, changing the course of SIRC for the better. I look forward to working closely with him to drive long-term value creation for our shareholders."

Pablo Diaz added: "It is truly an honor to step into the President role of Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. - undoubtedly marking the highlight of my career. The scale that we are beginning to reach is truly incredible, spanning an ever-growing SIRC family of companies. I firmly believe that we will become a leading national player and appreciate the continued support of our valued shareholders as we strive towards this goal."

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC:SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation platform company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout the United States. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com or join us on Twitter , Facebook or Discord .

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Director

MZ North America

Main: 949-259-4987

SIRC@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Solar Integrated Roof Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/673656/Solar-Integrated-Roofing-Corp-Appoints-Pablo-Diaz-as-President