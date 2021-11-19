Kuick Research: B Cell Maturation Antigen BCMA Targeted Multiple Myeloma Immunotherapy Market Clinical Research 2026

NEW DELHI, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global B Cell Maturation Antigen (BCMA) Targeted Therapy Market & Clinical Trials Insight 2026 Report Analysis and Data Highlights:

Research Methodology

Global & Regional Market Analysis

Global BCMA Targeted Drugs Market Opportunity Assessment: > USD 4 Billion

Market and Drug Sales Insight 2020 Till 2026

Approved Drug In Market: 2 Drugs

Approved BCMA Targeted Drugs Patent, Price and Sales insight 2020 Till 2026

Future Market Assessment By Indication Till 2026

Ongoing Clinical Trials Assessment by Status, Phase & Region

Download Report:

https://www.kuickresearch.com/report-b-cell-maturation-antigen-bcma-market-blenrep-belantamab-abecma-idecabtagene-vicleuce-sales-clinical-trials

B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) or CD269 is an essential member of tumor necrosis factor receptor superfamily and is preferentially expressed in B lymphocytes. The factor is critical for the development of B-cell development and also in autoimmune response. In normal human tissues, both BCMA protein and mRNA are found exclusively on plasma cells and also have high expression during plasmocyte malignant transformation, promoting tumor cell growth, survival, and drug resistance. Therefore, targeted therapy for B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) (BCMA-TT) has emerged as a potential treatment for cancer.

Belantamab mafodotin (Blenrep) developed by GlaxoSmithkline was the first BCMA targeted drug approved for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least 4 prior therapies, including an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, a proteasome inhibitor, and an immunomodulatory agent. The drug belons to class of antibody drug conjugates which consists of antibody specific to BCMA attached with auristatin F, a highly toxic compound used to kill cancer cell. Apart from this, several ongoing clinical trials are also evaluating the role of drug as monotherapy or in combinational therapy for the treatment of relapsed plasmablastic lymphoma, anaplastic lymphoma kinase, and several other subsets of multiple myeloma which will further drive its growth in market.

Apart from this, Abecma developed by Bristol Meyer Squibb has also gained entry into market in 2021. Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel) is a B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-directed genetically modified autologous T cell immunotherapy indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The entry of Abecma into the market is thought to greatly revolutionize the overall paradigm treatment of multiple myeloma owing to its enhanced efficacy and ability to overcome the limitations of already approved therapies. The report analyzes that Abecma will show high adoption rate during the forecast period. The development of favorable reimbursement policies like Cell Therapy 360 will also increase its adoption in US market.

The global market for BCMA targeted therapies is highly competitive and consists of several pharmaceutical giants. Key players operating in the BCMA targeted therapies market are Celgene Corporation, Bluebird Bio, Poseida Therapeutics, Juno Therapeutics, and Harpoon Therapeutics. Several stakeholders have entered the market for development of novel therapy. They provide funds for research and development of BMCA targeted therapy in both clinical and commercial research space. The potential candidates in development include Allo715, ciltacabtagene autoleucel, CTX120, HPN217, and SEA BCMA.

In coming years, there will be subsequent increase in the prevalence of cancer which will increase the demand of targeted drugs. Chemotherapy and radiation therapy patients are at a high risk of cancer recurrence when they gain resistance to these treatments. There are currently no treatment options for patients with recurrent cancer, so the BCMA targeted therapies represent a significant advancement in the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, where conventional treatment modalities have proven to be ineffective. Owing to their novel mechanism of action and conferred advantages, it is analyzed that BCMA targeted therapies will constitute a significant share in global cancer therapeutics market in forthcoming years.

The global BCMA targeted therapies is anticipated to surpass US$ 4 Billion by 2026. The rising burden of complex and chronic diseases across the globe is expected to contribute to the growth of the market. Further, it is expected that US market will continue to dominate the global market which is mainly attributed to the presence of large pharmaceutical sector in this region which ultimately leads to robust research and development activities in this sector, increasing adoption rates of novel therapies, and rising initiatives by government for the development of favorable reimbursement policies.

