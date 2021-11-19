Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Kungsleden Aktiebolag uppdateras / The observation status for Kungsleden Aktiebolag is updated (224/21)

Den 2 augusti 2021 gavs aktierna i Kungsleden Aktiebolag ("Bolaget") observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från Castellum Aktiebolag ("Castellum") till aktieägarna i Bolaget. Den 10 november 2021 offentliggjorde Castellum ett pressmeddelande med information om att Castellum uppnått kontroll över cirka 91,9 procent av aktierna i Bolaget. Av pressmeddelandet framgick vidare att Castellum avsåg att begära tvångsinlösen av resterande aktier i Bolaget samt avnotering av Bolagets aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Den 19 november 2021 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget beslutat om att ansöka om avnotering av dess aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har också mottagit en sådan avnoteringsansökan. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents aktier ges observationsstatus om emittenten har ansökt om avnotering av dessa. Med hänvisning till ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera observationsstatusen för aktierna i Kungsleden Aktiebolag (KLED, ISIN-kod SE0000549412, orderboks-ID 3546). On August 2, 2021, the shares in Kungsleden Aktiebolag (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Castellum Aktiebolag ("Castellum") to the shareholders in the Company. On November 10, 2021, Castellum issued a press release with information that Castellum had achieved control of approximately 91.9 percent of the shares in the Company. The press release also stated that Castellum intended to commence a compulsory acquisition procedure to acquire the remaining shares in the Company, and to seek a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. On November 19, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company had decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's shares may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in Kungsleden Aktiebolag (KLED, ISIN code SE0000549412, order book ID 3546). För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB