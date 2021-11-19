Lindab acquires the Danish ventilation company Klimatek

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindab extends its current operations in Denmark with the acquisition of Klimatek A/S. Klimatek manufactures both standardized and customer-specific components for ventilation systems, such as valves, grilles and dampers.

Danish customers have high demands on customized products as part of their ventilation systems. Klimatek will therefore be a good complement to Lindab's extensive range of standardized ventilation products. Klimatek manufactures, among other things, ventilation grilles, air valves, dampers and covers. A selected number of the products are made of aluminium, which also makes them suitable for Lindab's marine business.

"Klimatek will be a welcome addition to our Danish operations with its focus on quality and short delivery times," says Ola Ringdahl, President and CEO of Lindab. "Klimatek is a well-run company, highly skilled in ventilation. Together we will be able to offer even more complete ventilation systems based on the customer's demands. We are also very pleased that Klimatek's Managing Director and founder, Ib Mortensen, will continue to run the business as part of Lindab."

"We look forward to being part of Lindab, which shares our view on good service and high quality. We will be able to benefit from Lindab's global purchasing and distribution network while contributing to a flexible production with short delivery times", says Ib Mortensen, Managing Director and founder of Klimatek.

Klimatek was founded in 1986 and has production and sales in Skive in northwestern Denmark. The company has annual sales of approximately SEK 30 million and has an operating margin that is lower than Lindab's operating margin. Klimatek has 22 employees.

