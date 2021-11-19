

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Mainland Norway expanded at a faster pace in the third quarter, underpinned by strong increase in accommodation and food service activities, Statistics Norway said Friday.



Gross domestic product grew 2.6 percent sequentially in the third quarter after expanding 1.1 percent in the second quarter.



At the same time, total GDP increased 3.8 percent compared to 1.0 percent a quarter ago.



Despite increased infection rates in September, the third quarter was mostly characterized by the gradual reopening and loosening of infection control measures.



In September, Mainland-Norway GDP growth eased to 0.6 percent from 1.0 percent in August.



However, driven by the sharp rise in crude oil and gas extraction, overall GDP advanced at a faster pace of 2.2 percent after climbing 1.9 percent a month ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de