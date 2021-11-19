Fidelity Special Values Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, November 19
Fidelity Special Values PLC
LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43
Non-Executive Director Declaration
Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R, the Company announces that Mrs Claire Boyle has been appointed as a non-executive Director of Life Science REIT plc with effect from 19 November 2021.
Smita Amin
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
01737 836347
19 November 2021
