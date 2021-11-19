Anzeige
Fidelity Special Values Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, November 19

Fidelity Special Values PLC

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

Non-Executive Director Declaration

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R, the Company announces that Mrs Claire Boyle has been appointed as a non-executive Director of Life Science REIT plc with effect from 19 November 2021.

Smita Amin
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
01737 836347

19 November 2021

