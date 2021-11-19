StageZero Life Sciences Ltd: StageZero Life Sciences Introduces BORDERPASS COVID-19 PCR Testing for Travelers

Easy-to-use COVID-19 PCR saliva test allows U.S. and Canadian travelers to self-collect samples from their home, office, or hotel room

TORONTO, ON and RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (TSX:SZLS) (OTCQB:SZLSF) ("StageZero" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated healthcare company devoted to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through leading-edge molecular diagnostics and clinical interventions, today announced the availability of the BORDERPASS COVID-19 RT-PCR saliva test. The BORDERPASS kit allows travelers to collect their COVID PCR saliva sample from the comfort of their home, office, or hotel room. StageZero began offering COVID-19 tests in April 2020.

International travel is quickly heating up with the easing of travel restrictions between the U.S. and Canada. According to today's expected announcement, Canada will continue to require that all non-Canadians and Canadians who have been outside the country for over 72 hours present a negative COVID PCR test to enter the country.

The BORDERPASS RT-PCR saliva test makes it easy and convenient for travelers to take their COVID PCR test without scrambling to find a PCR clinic when they are on the road. BORDERPASS PCR test results are accepted at Canadian, U.S., and most international borders.

One-way and two-way BORDERPASS test kits are available for travelers departing from the U.S. or Canada. Saliva samples are self-collected by travelers under video supervision of a healthcare professional using Ichor Blood Services' video conferencing capabilities. Travelers then simply request FedEx to pick up their sample to deliver to the StageZero laboratory in provided packaging. Test results are delivered via email within 24 hours of the lab receiving the sample.

"The reopening of borders is a joyous moment for people throughout Canada and the U.S. looking to reunite with loved ones, recommence business travel, and explore new destinations. COVID-19 is still a significant threat to our health and wellbeing, however, and it's important that travelers take precautions to ensure they are travelling safely and helping control the spread of the virus," said James Howard-Tripp, Chairman and CEO of StageZero Life Sciences. "With BORDERPASS, we are providing travelers with the convenience of not having to search for a clinic and the peace of mind knowing that their PCR test will be accepted at the border."

BORDERPASS test kits for individuals are available for purchase online and at stores across Canada. Corporate rates are available for businesses. For more information, please visit www.stagezeroborderpass.com.

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. is a vertically integrated healthcare company dedicated to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through next-generation diagnostics and a unique telehealth program that provides clinical interventions to help patients reduce the risk of developing late-stage disease (AVRT).

The Company's next generation test, Aristotle®, is the first ever mRNA multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for multiple cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. Aristotle® uses mRNA technology to identify the molecular signatures of multiple cancer types and is built on the Company's patented technology platform, the Sentinel Principle. This underlying technology has been validated in more than 9,000 patients and used by more than 100,000 patients in North America.

Aristotle®, as well as additional cancer diagnostics (ColonSentry®, BreastSentry, and the Prostate Health Index) are processed at the Company's clinical laboratory, StageZero Life Sciences, Inc., a CAP accredited and CLIA certified high-complexity reference laboratory in Richmond, Virginia. In addition, the Company is also leveraging its specialty in polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to provide COVID-19 PCR testing (swab and saliva) and Antibody Testing (blood analysis).

StageZero Life Sciences trades on the Toronto Stock exchange under the symbol SZLS and on the OTCQB under the symbol SZLSF.

