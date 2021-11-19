The 16 MW project is under development by Swedish-based utility Vattenfall. Construction is scheduled to start in 2024.From pv magazine Germany Swedish energy company Vattenfall is currently in the process of planning the first photovoltaic power plant in the Netherlands outside of the SDE+ program for large-scale renewables. "We want to become a pioneer in the country," Annemarie Schouten, Vattenfall's head of photovoltaic project development in the Netherlands, told pv magazine. "In the country, photovoltaic power plants are still preferably implemented through state subsidies, but projects ...

