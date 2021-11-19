Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. -- Aptar Tops the Forbes Green Growth 50 List Source: AptarGroup, Inc.

LOS ANGELES -- Kilroy Continues to Outperform ESG Benchmarks and Advance Sustainability Leadership Position on a Global Level Source: Kilroy Realty Corporation

NEW YORK -- Church Pension Group to Host Conversation on the Investor Response to Climate Change Source: The Church Pension Group

TORONTO -- Kontrol Technologies to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2021 Source: Kontrol Technologies Corp.

WASHINGTON -- International Students Can Now Refinance Their Student Loans Source: MPOWER Financing

PARIS -- Gecina and 15 Other Companies Launch a Research Program Focused on the Biodiversity Footprint of Real Estate Projects With Support from the OID Source: Gecina

CINCINNATI -- Cintas Corporation Earns 2022 Military Friendly Employer Bronze Designation Source: Cintas Corporation

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Hexion Joins Future of STEM Scholars (FOSSI) Scholarship Program to Enhance Equity, Diversity and Inclusion in the Chemical Industry Workforce Source: Hexion Inc.

MILFORD, Mass. -- Waters' 2021 Sustainability Report Highlights Progress on ESG Initiatives and Response to COVID-19 Source: Waters Corporation

BOSTON -- Boston Properties Named to 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Index Source: Boston Properties, Inc.

SUNNYVALE, Calif. BETHESDA, Md.-- Oklo Teams Up with Centrus to Produce U.S.-based Fuel Supply to Support the Commercialization of Advanced Fission Source: Oklo Inc.

PITTSBURGH -- Alcoa Recognized for ESG Leadership by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices Source: Alcoa

TORONTO -- Kontrol BioCloud Enters into Distribution Agreement with Airmaster Corporation and Daikin to Provide Air Quality Monitoring and Viral Detection Technology Source: Kontrol Technologies Corp.

CINCINNATI -- Cintas Corporation Releases its 2021 ESG Report Source: Cintas Corporation

NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE, France -- 2021 DJSI Industry Leaders: Bureau Veritas Confirms Its Leadership Position in the Professional Services Industry Category Source: Bureau Veritas

DARIEN, C.T. -- Connecticut Preschool Children Receive $10,000 Annually for Music Program Source: The Dilenschneider Group

HOUSTON -- Waste Management's Five-year Recycling Investments Expected to Exceed $700 Million By 2022 Source: Waste Management

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- Rutgers Research Fellows to Study How Equity Compensation Builds Wealth for Workers Source: Rutgers School of Management and Labor Relations

ARLINGTON, Va. -- AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Awarded Nareit's 2021 Residential Leader in the Light Award Source: AvalonBay Communities, Inc.

NOVI, Mich. -- Lineage Logistics Announces its First Cold Storage Facility to Produce 100% of its Energy Consumption On-Site Source: Lineage Logistics, LLC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Premier Reaches Market First with Revolutionary Sustainable Product Source: Premier Packaging

INGELHEIM, Germany -- EUR 50 million for social businesses Boehringer Ingelheim launches Boehringer Ingelheim Social Engagements Source: Boehringer Ingelheim

NOVI, Mich. -- Lineage Logistics Joins The Climate Pledge and Commits to Achieving Net-Zero Carbon Emissions by 2040 Source: Lineage Logistics, LLC

GLASGOW, Scotland -- Sustainable Lab, a Japanese Data Science Start-up for Sustainability, Joins COP26 Source: Sustainable Lab Inc.

MIAMI -- Ryder Awarded on the Forbes America's Best Employers for Veterans 2021 List Source: Ryder System, Inc.

NEW YORK -- New ESG Technology Platform Novata Closes $21 Million Series A Funding Round Source: Novata

BOSTON -- Natixis Investment Managers Survey Finds that Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Investing Momentum Builds as 60% of Investors Say Companies are Accountable to More Than Just Shareholders Source: Natixis Investment Managers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Protective Life Corporation Unveils Inaugural Sustainability Report, "Because We're All Protectors" Source: Protective Life Corporation

HOLZMINDEN, Germany -- CO2 Emissions: People Are Ready to Give up Oil and Gas Energy Trends Survey by Stiebel Eltron Source: Stiebel Eltron

MIAMI -- Ryder Sets Employee Giving Record with $900,000 Donation to United Way Source: Ryder System, Inc.

GREENFIELD, Ind. -- Elanco Joins Newly-Formed Consortium Advancing Climate-Neutral Cattle Innovation Source: Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

LONDON, Ontario -- Fortune Minerals Announces Tlicho All-Season Highway to the Community of Whati Will Open to the Public November 30 Source: Fortune Minerals Limited

PARIS -- Special Edition: Green Finance High Yield And/or Green Investment Source: Green Finance

LOGAN, Utah -- CORRECTING and REPLACING Rent Dynamics Adds Multifamily Housing Benefit to its PropTech Portfolio with Acquisition of The Advantage Program Source: Rent Dynamics

MIAMI -- The Elevate Prize Foundation Announces its Second Annual Elevate Prize, Awarding Ten Social Entrepreneurs with $5 Million to Amplify Their Impact in Driving World Change Source: The Elevate Prize Foundation

MONTERREY, Mexico -- CEMEX Is Founding Member of World Economic Forum's "First Movers Coalition" to Drive Demand for Zero Carbon Technologies Source: CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.

DALLAS -- Mary Kay Inc. Encourages Young Entrepreneurs to Solve for Gender Equality in the Workplace Through the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) World Series of Innovation Challenge Source: Mary Kay Inc.

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany -- No Time for Waste: PUMA pilots testing for biodegradable RE:SUEDE version of its most iconic sneaker Source: PUMA SE

LONDON -- Cedo Launches the UK's First Antibacterial Recycled Refuse Sack for Domestic Use Source: Cedo

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Navis Reveals Terminals Are Prioritizing New Sustainability Initiatives to Satisfy Growing Customer Demands Source: Navis

COLUMBUS, Ind. -- Cummins Receives the Prince of Wales' Terra Carta Seal for Commitment to a Sustainable Future Source: Cummins Inc.

GREENWICH, Conn. -- Interactive Brokers Launches 'IMPACT' Mobile Trading Platform for Socially Conscious Investors Source: Interactive Brokers Group

MINNEAPOLIS -- Polaris Donates $120,000 to Off-Road and Snow Organizations with T.R.A.I.L.S. Grants Source: Polaris Inc.

LOS ANGELES OAKLAND, Calif. -- Social Impact Powerhouses Good Worldwide, Upworthy and Net Impact Launch Good Institute Source: GOOD Institute

HAMILTON, Bermuda -- Bacardi Cuts Plastic in Its Gift Packs By 50% Source: Bacardi Limited

TEL AVIV, Israel -- Teva Becomes First Pharmaceutical Company to Execute Sustainability-linked Bond Tied to both Climate and Access to Medicine Targets Source: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

TORONTO GLASGOW, Scotland -- Geotab Releases First Sustainability Report, Charting Path to Net-Zero Source: Geotab Inc.

LONDON -- Bright Initiative Leads Data Ethics Session With King's College London Students, is Joined by Microsoft Israel R&D Centre's Chief Scientist Source: Bright Initiative

PARIS -- Rémy Cointreau Brings a New Dimension to Its Climate Strategy With the Project APlanetOfException Source: Rémy Cointreau

MONTERREY, Mexico -- Mary Kay Inc. Supports Female Entrepreneur-Led Project to Improve Water Security in Monterrey in Partnership With The Nature Conservancy Source: Mary Kay Inc.

JACKSON, Miss. -- Molpus Woodlands Group Celebrates Planting Over 251 Million Trees Source: Molpus Woodlands Group, LLC

NEW YORK -- American Express Announces Additional Actions to Help Combat Climate Change Source: American Express Company

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. -- Intuit Commits to Helping 1 Million US Small Businesses Cut Emissions in Half By 2030 Source: Intuit Inc.

IRVINE, Calif. -- Arthritis National Research Foundation 2022-23 Grant Application Opens Source: The Arthritis National Research Foundation

NEW YORK -- Moody's Names Christine Elliott as Head of Global Corporate Affairs Source: Moody's Corporation Investor Relations

LONDON -- JPMorgan Chase and The Careers Enterprise Company Launch £2m Project to Turbo-charge Careers Education for Disadvantaged Young People in England Source: JPMorgan Chase Co.

MIAMI -- Ryder Recognized as a Top Environmental Performer; Receives U.S. EPA 2021 SmartWay Excellence Award Source: Ryder System, Inc.

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Kontoor Brands Launches Indigood Facility Certification Program Aimed at Expanding the Adoption of Water Saving Technologies in Textile Production Globally Source: Kontoor Brands, Inc.

NOVI, Mich. -- Lineage Logistics Launches Nonprofit Lineage Foundation for Good Source: Lineage Logistics, LLC

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Fluence Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering Source: Fluence

CHICAGO -- Exelon Announces $36 Million Equity Fund to Support Minority-Owned Business Growth Source: Exelon Corporation

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Agilent Commits to Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050 Source: Agilent Technologies, Inc.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. -- Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association Announces New Members Source: Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association

NEW YORK -- Women's Entrepreneurship Accelerator Announces Partnership With Commonwealth to Drive Change for Women Entrepreneurs in 54 Countries Source: Women's Entrepreneurship Accelerator

DENVER -- VF Corporation Publishes New Made for Change Sustainability Responsibility Report Revealing Achievements in People, Planet and Product Commitments and Sets a Dozen Ambitious New Goals Source: VF Corporation

WYOMISSING, Pa. -- UGI and Global Common Energy Announce Third RNG Project in Upstate New York Source: UGI Corporation

HELSINKI -- Puro.earth Launches the Pre-CORC Framework to Unlock Carbon Removal Scaling Source: Puro.earth

HERNDON, Va. -- Northwest Federal Credit Union Foundation's Drive for the Driven Golf Tournament Raises Over $136K for Scholarship Program Source: Northwest Federal Credit Union Foundation

ABUJA, Nigeria WASHINGTON -- PIND Celebrates Ten Years of Economic Development and Peacebuilding in Nigeria's Niger Delta with Virtual Events Source: Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta

MIAMI -- ShiftPixy Announces Launch of Groundbreaking SPAC Offering Source: ShiftPixy, Inc.

INGELHEIM, Germany -- Boehringer Ingelheim increases commitments to sustainable development, investing in health innovation and collaborations to expand access and improve healthcare for 50 million people in vulnerable communities by 2030 Source: Boehringer Ingelheim

LONDON -- Biomarkers of Human Longevity Are Essential for Investment De-Risking and Clinical Trial Predictability, Claims New Book by Seasoned Longevity Investor and Deep Knowledge Analytics Founder Source: Deep Knowledge Group

DENVER, Pa. -- UGI Receives Regulatory Approval for a Renewable Natural Gas Pilot Project Source: UGI Corporation

SAN ANTONIO -- Howard Energy Partners Named Most Improved in Infrastructure by GRESB for Its Demonstrated Commitment to Sustainability Source: Howard Energy Partners

COLUMBUS, Ind. -- Cummins Named to Key Climate Action Groups Ahead of COP26 Summit Source: Cummins Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Silicon Valley Veterans Launch pulsESG-an Integrated SaaS Platform for Enterprise ESG Analysis with $8.5M in Seed Funding from Impact-Driven Investors Source: pulsESG, Inc.

BERKELEY, Calif. -- Mission Barns partners with Silva Sausage Co., completes first-ever scaled-up manufacturing run of a product containing cultivated meat Source: Mission Barns

PARIS -- Fortune and Great Place to Work name Teleperformance one of the 25 World's Best Workplaces in 2021 Source: Teleperformance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Premier Inc. Releases Inaugural Sustainability Report Source: Premier Inc.

HOUSTON -- Halliburton Charity Golf Tournament Raises Over $2.6 Million for U.S. Nonprofit Organizations Source: Halliburton

LONDON NEW YORK -- The Raine Group Continues European Expansion Source: The Raine Group

FISHERS, Ind. -- First Internet Bancorp Releases Inaugural ESG Report Source: First Internet Bancorp

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. -- Greenpath Financial Wellness Named to Companies That Care 2021 Honor Roll for Third Year Source: GreenPath Financial Wellness

PARIS -- The Non-Financial Rating Agency Vigeo-Eiris Classifies Korian 1st Company in the Healthcare Sector for its ESG1 Commitments Source: Korian

CAMDEN, N.J. -- Campbell Soup Company Launches Program to Advance School Nutrition Source: Campbell Soup Company

BOSTON -- Boston Properties Earns Top ESG Rating In 2021 GRESB Assessment Source: Boston Properties, Inc.

HOUSTON -- From the Panhandle to the Gulf Coast, Reliant and EarthShare of Texas Reach $2 Million Milestone in Protecting the Environment Source: Reliant

PURCHASE, N.Y. WASHINGTON -- Second Global Inclusive Growth Summit Launches New Programs to Fight Increasing Inequality Source: Mastercard Incorporated

STAMFORD, Conn. -- Pitney Bowes Recognized with 2021 Climate Leadership Award Source: Pitney Bowes Inc.

SEATTLE -- Tegria Partners with the Seattle Kraken's One Roof Foundation to Support South Park Community Health Initiatives Source: Tegria

TORONTO -- Financial Community Launches Climate Engagement Canada to Promote a Just Transition to a Net-Zero Economy Source: Climate Engagement Canada

BENGUERIR, Morocco -- OCP Group and ICL Join Forces to Support Sustainability Programs at UM6P and BGU Source: ICL Group LTD

