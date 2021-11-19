The frameless solar panel has a light transmittance of 40% and nominal power of 235 W. The manufacturer offers a 30-year performance guarantee.Lithuanian solar module manufacturer Solitek, a unit of ophthalmic lens maker Global BOD, has unveiled a glass-glass monocrystalline panel with a power output of 235 W for applications in greenhouses. The M6 module is produced in Lithuania at a newly installed manufacturing site with an annual capacity of 180 MW, SoliTek head Julius Sakalauskas told pv magazine. "The M40 panel has a power of 235 W and light transmittance of 40%, which means that as much ...

