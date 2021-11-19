Power management company Eaton, in partnership with the University of Toledo, today announced it was awarded the "Intelligent and Resilient Infrastructure" grant from the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC).

Through this program, Eaton and the University of Toledo will evaluate the use of large format additive manufacturing machines and advanced materials capable of printing high-strength parts to replace damaged Corps of Engineers components faster.

Leveraging Eaton's successful growth in additive manufacturing and multifunctional composites materials, the program will focus on:

Large format metal additive manufacturing

Additive manufacturing of molds using large format polymer printing? and conducting polymers

Embedded sensing for health monitoring and predictive maintenance.

In addition, the University of Toledo will leverage its Polymer Institute; Center for Materials and Sensor Characterization; Failure, Fracture and Fatigue Laboratory; and Micro/Nano-Mechanics Laboratory.

"The technology and the data generated under this program will be the building blocks of future repair and replacement strategies that combine material databases, manufacturing simulations and field data," said Bryan Farrens, senior manager, Government Programs, Eaton.

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur, a key supporter for the program, said, "The federal grant from the U.S. Army demonstrates how critical Northern Ohio innovation and expertise is in advancing next-generation technologies for the resilience of American infrastructure. As significant new infrastructure dollars are deployed across the country, Eaton and the University of Toledo are engaged in vital, groundbreaking work for the future of our nation."

"As the Corps and the nation tackle the grand challenge of aging infrastructure, the new materials, manufacturing processes, and health monitoring technologies developed under this effort will support modernization of our infrastructure for improved reliability and resilience," said Dr. Robert D. Moser, ERDC senior scientific technical manager.

Eaton opened its Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Southfield, Michigan, in 2016. Since then, it has worked with several commercial and defense customers to deliver cutting-edge manufacturing technologies in 3D printing for both metal and non-metal applications.

ERDC, a diverse research organization with approximately 2,100 employees, is headquartered in Vicksburg, Mississippi. It is comprised of seven laboratories: the Coastal and Hydraulics, Environmental, Geotechnical and Structures and Information Laboratories are located in Vicksburg. The remaining sites include the Construction Engineering Research Laboratory in Champaign, Illinois, Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory in Hanover, New Hampshire, and the Geospatial Research Laboratory in Alexandria, Virginia. Its annual program exceeds $1 billion as it supports the Department of Defense and other agencies in military and civilian projects. For more information, visit www.erdc.usace.army.mil.

Eaton's mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton's 2020 revenues were $17.9 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 85,000 employees. For more information, visit www.eaton.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211119005200/en/

Contacts:

Jennifer Tolhurst, +1 (440) 523-4006