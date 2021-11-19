The Company Was Recognized Among 12 Vendors in the 2021 Report

Basware (Nasdaq: BAS1V) once again received a highest ranking for accounts payable invoice automation (APIA) in the latest Gartner report.1

"For the past 35+ years, we've been working diligently to optimize accounts payable operations for our customers via innovative and proven automation solutions, so it's rewarding to reconfirm that our global customers process the highest percentage of electronic invoices, independent of whether invoices originate from paper, PDF files or structured e-Invoices," said Klaus Andersen, CEO, Basware. "We believe securing one of the highest scores for APIA for the second year demonstrates our strength in helping our customers in their journey of digitalizing their invoice processing, creating real spend visibility, and once and for all, getting rid of manual and paper-based processes."

2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Procure-to-Pay Suites takes a deeper view into what Gartner has deemed the "critical capabilities" a best-in-class procure-to-pay (P2P) solution should have.

1 Gartner, "Critical Capabilities for Procure-to-Pay suites," Micky Keck, William McNeill, Kaitlynn Sommers, Patrick Connaughton, November 15, 2021.

