Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed DNA Brands Inc. (OTC Pink: DNAX) ("the Company"), a holding company whose primary asset is the Two time Award Winning Energy Drink line (DNA ENERGY). CEO of the Company, Adrian Patasar, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's current projects and divisions. "DNA Brands is comprised of three vertices," explained Patasar. "The first vertice is the digital marketing company, which we currently operate," he shared. "The second division is a blockchain based technology," said Patasar, before elaborating on the Company's third vertice. "We are building a cannabis holding company."

Jolly then asked about a recent press release detailing the Company's recent joint venture agreement. "We signed a joint agreement with a gentleman by the name of Rendhel Pierre-Louis," said Patasar. "He is a cannabis veteran out of Orange County, Los Angeles," he added. "He has built a successful cannabis company in Santa Ana called Savage Valley," said Patasar, noting Savage Valley's significant revenues. "DNA Brands will be the majority owner of any project we work on together," he shared.

"Ren and I will both work as consultants to the joint project, which is called Green Thumb Ventures LLC," said Patasar. "We will basically be cherry-picking cannabis assets that we see present value."

Jolly then commented on the Company's recent 10-Q and asked about the Company's revenue strategy. "The revenues were light because we were primarily focused on the company's digital marketing company," said Patasar. "We are on track to probably do about the same as last year, which is about $1.2 million for the year," he shared. "Looking at 2022, we would like to focus our efforts on our digital assets and our cannabis projects."

"What is one of the biggest obstacles the company have overcome in 2021 during this difficult COVID-19 era?", asked Jolly. "Back in September, the OTC Markets and SEC set a deadline for getting companies current and compliant," said Patasar, adding that the Company had just completed a funding perspective with the priced stock at 50 cents. "We actually had to change the price of our offering, bring it down from 50 cents to a nickel, and it seems that we're getting a lot more of a response," he shared. "It was a lesson learned; there is a lot of business to be done with the smaller priced stocks."

To close the interview, Patasar encouraged listeners and shareholders to consider the Company's potential and keep up-to-date with their upcoming announcements as they enter 2022 with a variety of exciting projects.

About DNA Brands Inc.

DNA Brands is a Holding company. The primary asset of the company is the Two time Award Winning Energy Drink line (DNA ENERGY). The flavors are citrus, lemon lime, citrus sugar free, and cranberry raspberry sugar free flavors under the DNA Energy Drink brand name. At present the company owns all the IP that developed the energy drink line. Since March 2020, the company has engaged in solar digital marketing and sales. In January 2021, the company signed a joint venture with Santo Blockchain Labs, to brand and market DNATags

SANTO is a software development company that focuses on the development of blockchain smart digital contracts and IoT internet of things for everyday life. The Company also operates a website at https://santopool.com that provides cryptocurrency staking service to potential Cardano (ADA) holders. Though its 100% owned subsidiary; SAITEC Technology & Development Joint Stock Company in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, the company leverages its highly efficient software engineers, Vietnam is currently known as the Silicon Valley of South Asia.

