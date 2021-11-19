Alchemist Mining Incorporated: Alchemist Announces the Effective Date of its 20:1 Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / Alchemist Mining Inc. (CSE:AMS.X) ("AMS" or the "Company") announces that the proposed share consolidation (the "Consolidation"), announced in the Company's previous news release dated Nov 9, 2021 , has been approved by the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and shall have an effective date of November 19, 2021 and a record date of November 22, 2021. The Consolidation of the Company's issued share capital will be on the basis of twenty (20) common shares for one (1) new share of the Company (the "Consolidation Ratio"). As a result, the Company's issued and outstanding shares will be reduced to approximately 3,380,536 common shares. The number of outstanding stock options and warrants of the Company will similarly be adjusted by the Consolidation Ratio, and the exercise prices will be adjusted accordingly.

The name and symbol for the Company will not change and all open orders will be cancelled at the close of business on November 18, 2021. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the Consolidation.

Here is a link to the CSE Bulletin.

On Behalf of the Board,

Paul Mann, CEO

Alchemist Mining Inc.

________________

For further information on this release, please contact:

Sukh Sandhu Investor Relations

Investors@alchemistinc.ca

604-601-2093

________________

About Alchemist Mining Inc.

Alchemist's goal is to be a global supplier of premium cannabis products. We are primarily focused on building a sustainable portfolio of cultivation, distribution and retail business entities, with a goal to create shareholder value.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "intends", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the Consolidation. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including: that the Consolidation will not complete. Additional risk factors are included in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis, available under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements are made as at the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, where because of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Alchemist Mining Incorporated

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/673746/Alchemist-Announces-the-Effective-Date-of-its-201-Share-Consolidation