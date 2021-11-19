Teleperformance recognized for its sustained business growth and long-standing commitment to making the world a better place

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, announced today that it has recently received the prestigious Enlighted Growth Leadership Best Practices Award from the independent, not-for-profit Frost Sullivan Institute. Teleperformance is recognized for its sustained dedication to environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) issues for its Citizen of the World philanthropic initiative launched in 2006 and its Citizen of the Planet environmental initiative, created in 2008. The award recognizes companies for sustained outstanding business performance achievement, innovating to zero and making a long-term positive difference in the world.

The citation notes that:

Teleperformance has raised almost $60 million (USD) to support basic survival needs and education development for infants and children, helped millions of natural disaster victims worldwide and is committed to eliminating its entire carbon footprint by 2040.

the company's proactive deployment of services to address the world's Covid-19 issues by providing helplines in 13 countries and employee health through vaccination programs and safety initiatives resulting in the rapid redeployment of more than 250,000 Teleperformance staff around the world to work from home at the heights of the crisis.

Teleperformance's commitment to reduce gender disparity by advancing women in leadership through multiple women-empowerment initiatives.

The Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards recognize organizations that are committed to making the world a better place and that are part of the solution to challenges the world faces today. As the world emerges into a new norm, disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is becoming increasingly important for companies to shed old ways of thinking, build value chains that leave no stakeholders behind, and create foundations for sustainable growth.

"Frost and Sullivan Institute, in cooperation with Frost Sullivan, independently evaluated more than 55,000 companies to select the Enlightened Growth Leadership Award recipients for their sustained excellence in ESG of a decade or longer. In today's highly complicated world, companies must take proactive measures to ensure a safe and secure future," said David Frigstad, Executive Director, Frost Sullivan Institute. "Teleperformance has done an outstanding job of outlining its priorities, achieving its goals, and making the world a better place for everyone over many years. We congratulate them and encourage all organizations to follow the example of all of the Enlightened Growth Leadership award recipients."

"We only have one world and we are truly humbled to be independently recognized by the Frost Sullivan Institute for our efforts to help improve the world and the communities which we serve," said Teleperformance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Julien. "We've been committed to positive social and environmental actions for many years. This includes the Citizen of the World and Citizen of the Planet initiatives to help vulnerable people not only survive but reach their self-potential and to make a difference in climate change. We are also long-time supporters of Global Impact Sourcing that has resulted in the employment of 70,000 disadvantaged workers, including thousands of refugees. While we are proud of our company's strong growth, we are equally excited to continue our efforts to keep our employees safe and beaming, and to help make the world a better place for all."

