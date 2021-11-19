Panasonic said the system is available in the U.S. with storage capacities of 17.1 kWh and 25.65 kWh. The product comes with a floor-standing battery cabinet and a hybrid smart inverter with 4 MPPTs.Japanese electronics manufacturer Panasonic has unveiled a new version of its lithium-ion storage solution for residential solar installations - the Evervolt battery. "EverVolt 2.0 offers enhancements for greater customization, and features a convenient modular footprint and weatherproof design," the company said in a statement. "Up to three systems can be stacked together to obtain more power output ...

