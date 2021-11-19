Anzeige
Freitag, 19.11.2021
WKN: 902564 ISIN: FI0009005078 Ticker-Symbol: PNS 
Stuttgart
19.11.21
16:27 Uhr
43,050 Euro
-1,050
-2,38 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
19.11.2021 | 15:58
83 Leser
Ponsse Oyj: PONSSE STUDIO PRESENTS: Ponsse solutions for heavy-duty forwarding

HELSINKI, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At our online event on 24 November, we will tell you more about our largest PONSSE Elephant King forwarder.

Offering a superior level of comfort, the Elephant King is ideal for working economically and efficiently over long transport distances or moving large trees. At our event, you will also hear more about the Active Crane loader management system and the PONSSE K121 loader suited for the Elephant King.

Register now to hear what our customers and specialists have to say about the most productive forwarder in the market!

Online events in English will be held on 24 November 2021.

• The studio broadcast at 10 am EET will be subtitled in Swedish, Finnish, French, German, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian and Spanish.

• The studio broadcast at 6 pm EET will be subtitled in Swedish, Finnish, French, German, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian and Spanish.

More information: https://www.ponsse.com/en/ponsse-studio-presents/heavy-duty-forwarding#/

CONTACT:

Juha Haverinen, Product Manager, forwarders

Tel +358 40 839 8529, juha.haverinen@ponsse.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18192/3457252/9c20a5f69b98ff6e_org.jpg

Heavy duty forwarding

© 2021 PR Newswire
