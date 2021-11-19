Wound Care Market Size to Reach USD 21930 Million by 2027 at CAGR 3.0% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wound Care Market is Segmented by Type (Gauze Swab, Adhesive Band, Bandage, Burn Dressing, Others), End User (Hospitals, Emergency, Others). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under Health Conditions Category.

The global Wound Care market size is projected to reach USD 21930 Million by 2027, from USD 17300 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2027.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Wound Care Market:

The growing geriatric population, increase in the frequency of road accidents, high prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and other autoimmune disorders; and the growing number of Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) around the world are all driving the growth of the wound care market.

Get your sample today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Othe-3P449/Wound_Care_Market

Trends Influencing The Growth Of The Wound Care Market:

Wound care solutions are being utilized more frequently to avoid surgical site infections. The majority of surgical wounds following cancer surgery are large and deep, producing exudates that must be managed on a daily basis.

The wound care market is expected to develop due to an increase in the number of incidents, such as car accidents, burns, and trauma events. In the United States of America, around 410 000 burn injuries occurred in 2008, with approximately 40 000 requiring hospitalization. Every year, about 1 Million people in India get moderately or severely burned.

Cancer is the world's second-biggest cause of death, accounting for 8.8 Million deaths in 2015. Cancer is responsible for about one-sixth of all fatalities worldwide. Cancer kills over 70% of people in low- and middle-income nations. The number of procedures performed has increased as a result of the rising frequency of chronic illnesses. As a result, the expansion of the wound care market is likely to be fueled by an increase in the number of cancer cases.

Browse the Table of Contents and List of figures at: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Othe-3P449/wound-care

Wound Care Market share Analysis

Based on application, the hospitals' end-use segment is expected to be the most lucrative. Surgical wound care dressings and NPWT are typically used in hospitals and are not appropriate for home use. NPWT necessitates a lengthy hospital stay and frequent monitoring. The rising prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers, for which NPWT is commonly used, is one of the key driving factors for the segment's growth.

Based on region, North America is expected to be one of the most lucrative regions during the forecast period. This is attributed to an increase in sports injuries and road accidents in the region. Furthermore, the market is likely to be driven by the availability of qualified experts and improvements in healthcare infrastructure over the forecast period.

Report Customization Request: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Othe-3P449/Wound_Care_Market

Major Players in the Wound Care Market

Tenko Medical Systems

Pharmaplast

Mueller Sports Medicine

Previs

Troge Medical

Taumediplast

Lohmann & Rauscher

PerSys Medical

HemCon Medical Technologies

Unomedical

Absorbest

PVS

O-Two Medical Technologies Inc.

Medinet

Neomedic Limited

Integrity Medical Devices

Tonus Elast

Medpack Swiss Group

Rays

Honnes Healthcare

Kuteks

AnsCare

Plasti Lab

Udaipur Health Care

Parker Medical Associates

Others

Chapter Cost Request: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Othe-3P449/Wound_Care_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Othe-3P449&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- The global advanced wound care market size was valued at USD 8,978.0 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 14,190.5 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030.

- The global Wound Care Management market size is projected to reach USD 38960 Million by 2027, from USD 30210 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2027

- The global Wound Care Management Devices market size was valued at USD 7345.9 in 2020 and will reach USD 10190 Million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2022-2027.

- The global Active Wound Care market size is projected to reach USD 2043.9 Million by 2027, from USD 1006.4 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.5% during 2021-2027.

- The global Acute Wound Care market size is projected to reach USD 16120 Million by 2027, from USD 8877.4 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021-2027.

- The global Animal Wound Care market size is projected to reach USD 1104.2 Million by 2027, from USD 825 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2027.

- Global Wound Care Consumables Sales Market Report 2021

- Global Digital Wound Care Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Chronic Wound Care Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Antimicrobial Advanced Wound Care Dressing Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

- Global Natural Alginate Wound Care Dressings Sales Market Report 2021

- Global Wound Care Products Market Research Report

To see the full list of related reports on the Wound Care

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Follow on Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Follow on Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Follow on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg