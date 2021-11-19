

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The weekly average of coronvirus cases in the United States has risen by 33 percent to 94669 within a fortnight.



With 109578 new cases reporting on Thursday, the total number of Covid infections in the United States rose to 47,532,795, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



An additional 1262 Covid deaths on the same day took the total number of people who died due to the pandemic to 767,419.



New York reported the most number of cases - 8,115 - while California - 167 - reported most COVID-related deaths.



Covid-related hospitalizations in the United States increased to 48,276, as per data compiled by New York Times.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 195,713,107 people in the United States, or 58.9 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated against the deadly virus. This includes 86.2 percent of people above 65.



228,570,531 people, or 68.8 percent of the population, have received at least one dose.



32,469,881, or more than 16.6 percent of the population, have so far received booster dose.



446,250,342 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally.



38,330,073 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



Meanwhile, President Joe Biden announced that his administration purchased 10 million treatment courses of the Pfizer antiviral COVID-19 pill, with delivery starting at the end of this year and across 2022.



Earlier this month, Pfizer developed an antiviral pill for people infected by Covid-19 that it claims to dramatically reduce the risk of hospitalizations and death.



This antiviral pill still requires a full review by the Food and Drug Administration.



