Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, November 19
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 18 November 2021 was 3642.65p (ex income) 3651.01p (cum income) ex dividend.
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
19 November 2021
