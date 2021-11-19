Online Food Delivery Market Size to Reach USD 128500 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.5% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Online Food Delivery Market is Segmented by Type (Delivery, Takeaway), by Application (Family, Non-Family). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under Food Service Category.

The global Online Food Delivery market size is projected to reach US$ 128500 million by 2027, from US$ 80370 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the online food delivery market:

The expansion of the online food delivery market is predicted to be fueled by an increase in the number of food ordering apps, as well as increased smartphone and internet usage.

The growth of the online food delivery market is likely to be fueled by an increase in the number of working people and their hectic lifestyles. The convenience that meal delivery applications provide is appealing to the working population.

Moreover, the people living in urban areas can avoid traffic congestion by ordering online instead of stepping out, and on the other hand, for the restaurant's the food delivery apps increase their sales. All these factors are expected to increase the growth of the online food delivery market.

Furthermore, as consumers increasingly seek virtual payment options that also offer them various discounts on occasion, the industry is finding an impetus for its growth in the ease of payment and the option to go cashless through these platforms, the industry is finding an impetus for its growth in the ease of payment and the option to go cashless through these platforms.

Get your sample today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Othe-1L375/Global_Online_Food_Delivery_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE ONLINE FOOD DELIVERY MARKET:

The online food delivery market has emerged as a key industry thanks to the introduction of appealing, user-friendly apps and tech-enabled driver networks, as well as changing consumer expectations. Early on in the epidemic, lockdowns and physical separation rules provided the sector a huge boost, with delivery being a lifeline for the struggling restaurant industry. It is expected to become a permanent presence in the dining scene in the future.

Other important advantages of online meal delivery for foodservice companies include improved accuracy of online orders, better convenience, and simplified order processing, among others. Furthermore, online meal ordering can give foodservice operators valuable client information that can be used to develop promotional strategies such as targeted promotions to generate off-peak demand, specials tailored to certain customer categories, and couponing strategies. These factors are projected to accelerate the expansion of the online food delivery market.

Browse the Table of Contents and List of figures at:

https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Othe-1L375/online-food-delivery

ONLINE FOOD DELIVERY MARKET SHARE

Based on type, the delivery segment is expected to be the most lucrative. Based on the region, the Asia Pacific region is expected to be the most lucrative.

Report Customization Request: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Othe-1L375/Global_Online_Food_Delivery_Market

ONLINE FOOD DELIVERY MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Australia



Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of MEA

Key Companies

Delivery Hero Holding

Foodpanda

Just Eat Holding

Takeaway

Grubhub

Domino's Pizza

Pizza Hut

Foodler

Deliveroo

Ubereats

McDonalds

Seamless

Subway

Snapfinger

Zomato

Olo

Yemeksepeti

Meituan

Go-Food

Swiggy

Eleme

Chapter Cost Request: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Othe-1L375/Global_Online_Food_Delivery_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Othe-1L375&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- The Global Cloud Kitchen Market size was valued at USD 43.1 Billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach USD 71.4 Billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 12.0% from 2021 to 2027.

- Global Food Delivery Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Online Food Delivery Packaging Market Research Report 2021

- The global Last Mile Delivery market size is projected to reach USD 66000 Million by 2026, from USD 39570 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2021-2026.

- The global autonomous last mile delivery market size is expected to be valued at USD 11.90 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 84.72 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period.

- The global Same-day Delivery market size is projected to reach USD 123050 Million by 2027, from USD 11620 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 38.5% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

- Global Online Food Takeaway Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global IT Spending in Food Delivery Marketplace Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Pet Food Delivery Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global On-Demand Food Delivery Platforms Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Ready-to-eat Food Delivery Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Prepared Food Delivery Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Consumer Food Delivery Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Food Delivery Robots Sales Market Report 2021

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

ollow on Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Follow on Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Follow on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg