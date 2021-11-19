This week, Russia joined forces with the United Arab Emirates to develop common hydrogen projects and similar moves were made by Chile and South Korea, Japan and Australia, as well as by France and Germany. French President Emmanuel Macron announced €2 billion in new investments.The UAE's Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade to enhance industrial cooperation in the production and use of hydrogen technology and fuel "in a way that supports its manufacturing, storage and transportation, and the ...

