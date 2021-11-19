Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Netmore Group AB (597/21)

With effect from November 22, 2021, the subscription rights in Netmore Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 01, 2021. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: NETM TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017105596 Order book ID: 241376 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from November 22, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Netmore Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: NETM BTA B 1 Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017105604 Order book ID: 241377 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB