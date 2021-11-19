Anzeige
InnoCan Pharma veröffentlicht weitere Studiendaten! Kursexplosion?
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Netmore Group AB (597/21)

With effect from November 22, 2021, the subscription rights in Netmore Group AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including December 01, 2021. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   NETM TR B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017105596              
Order book ID:  241376                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from November 22, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Netmore
Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   NETM BTA B 1              
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017105604              
Order book ID:  241377                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
