Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 19 novembre/November 2021) - The Subordinate Voting Shares of Green Scientific Labs Holdings Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Green Scientific Labs Holdings Inc. is a leading cannabis and hemp testing laboratory that currently operates one testing lab facility in Florida which provides analytical testing services for state licensed cannabis and hemp growers, product formulators, processors, distributors and retailers. GSL provides industry-leading analysis and testing to the cannabis and hemp industry, under ISO-17025:2017 guidelines, to ensure consumers know in the composition of cannabis and hemp they ingest and to help maximize the quality of its client's products through research, development and standardization.

Les actions à droit de vote subalterne de Green Scientific Labs Holdings Inc. ont été approuvées pour inscription à la cote du CSE.

Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Green Scientific Labs Holdings Inc. est un laboratoire d'essais de cannabis et de chanvre de premier plan qui exploite actuellement un laboratoire d'essais en Floride qui fournit des services d'essais analytiques aux producteurs de cannabis et de chanvre agréés par l'État, aux formulateurs de produits, aux transformateurs, aux distributeurs et aux détaillants. GSL fournit des analyses et des tests de pointe à l'industrie du cannabis et du chanvre, conformément aux directives ISO-17025:2017, pour garantir que les consommateurs connaissent la composition du cannabis et du chanvre qu'ils ingèrent et pour aider à maximiser la qualité des produits de ses clients grâce à la recherche, au développement et standardisation.

Issuer/Émetteur: Green Scientific Labs Holdings Inc. Security Type/Titre: Subordinate Voting Shares/ Actions à droit de vote subalterne Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): GSL Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 14 701 745 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 6 497 200 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Life Sciences/sciences biologiques CUSIP: 39337P 10 6 ISIN: CA 39337P 10 6 2 Boardlot/Quotité: 100 Consolidation: 1 New for 168.68 Old/1 Nouveau pour 168.68 Ancien Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 22 novembre/November 2021 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: December 31/Le 31 décembre Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Capital Transfer Agency

