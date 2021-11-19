Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of Exchange notice 587/21: New equity rights for trading, Savosolar TO8, TO9 and TO10 (598/21)

The correction refers to the Security names and Short names. At the request of Savosolar Oyj, Savosolar equity rights will be traded on First North as from November 22, 2021. Security name: Savosolar TO8 ----------------------------- Short name: SAVOS TO8 ----------------------------- ISIN code: FI4000512264 ----------------------------- Orderbook ID: 240897 ----------------------------- Terms: The share subscription price is determined by the volume weighted average price of the Company's share on First North Finland between 7 March 2022 - 17 March 2022, with an applied discount of 25 per cent. The subscription price, however, cannot exceed EUR 0.09 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Savosolar -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr March 21, 2022 - April 1, 2022 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last March 28, 2022 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Security name: Savosolar TO9 ----------------------------- Short name: SAVOS TO9 ----------------------------- ISIN code: FI4000512272 ----------------------------- Orderbook ID: 240903 ----------------------------- Terms: The share subscription price is determined by the volume weighted average price of the Company's share on First North Finland between 29 August 2022 - 8 September 2022, with an applied discount of 25 per cent. The subscription price, however, cannot exceed EUR 0.11 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Savosolar -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr September 12, 2022 - September 23, 2022 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last September 19, 2022 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Security name: Savosolar TO10 ------------------------------ Short name: SAVOS TO10 ------------------------------ ISIN code: FI4000512280 ------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 240904 ------------------------------ Terms: The share subscription price is determined by the volume weighted average price of the Company's share on First North Finland between 6 March - 16 March 2023, with an applied discount of 25 per cent. The subscription price, however, cannot exceed EUR 0.13 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Savosolar -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr March 20, 2023 - March 31, 2023 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last March 27, 2023 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Augment Partners AB. For further information, please call Augment Partners AB on +46 8-604 22 55.