M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Monthly Performance Factsheet

DJ Monthly Performance Factsheet

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Monthly Performance Factsheet 19-Nov-2021 / 18:26 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24

Monthly Performance Factsheet

The Company announces that its monthly performance factsheet for the period ended 31 October 2021, is now available on the Company's website at:

https://www.mandg.com/dam/investments/common/gb/en/documents/funds-literature/credit-income-investment-trust/ mandg_credit-income-investment-trust_factsheet_gb_eng.pdf

Link Company Matters Limited

Company Secretary

19 November 2021

- ENDS -

The content of the Company's web-pages and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's web-pages, other than the content of the Update referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 Sequence No.: 127312 EQS News ID: 1250793 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1250793&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 19, 2021 13:26 ET (18:26 GMT)