ID Global Corporation: IDGlobal Corp. Announces Upgrades to Existing Noveda Software

WHEATON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / IDGlobal Corp. (OTC:IDGC) is pleased to announce various upgrades to Noveda's patented monitoring software solution that integrates consumption and generation data to provide actionable real-time intelligence for owners, operators, and users as well as utilities. Noveda's patented technology helps reduce energy and water usage, optimize performance of renewable energy systems, and reduce the carbon footprint for customers world-wide, across commercial/retail, industrial, government, education, and utility sectors.

The software upgrades include upgrading to PHP version 8.0, providing full-fledged source code documentation and being compatible with AWS infrastructure. The transition this year to Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) which is a software licensing model, allows access to software on a subscription basis using external servers has been instrumental in driving down corporate costs and substantially increasing profit margins. SaaS allows each user to access programs via the Internet, instead of installing and maintaining software, you simply access it via the Internet, freeing clients from complex software and hardware management the on the user's computer systems.

The Company CFO, Sebastien C. DuFort stated "We are extremely excited about our new-found focus to be a pure play Software as a Service (SaaS) provider, have submitted the registration application to fully-service local, state, and federal agencies and IDGC will also have a full corporate update the first half of next week."

ABOUT NOVEDA

Noveda Technologies is an innovative leader in real-time, web-based energy and water monitoring. The company's patented software solutions help reduce energy and water usage, optimize performance of renewable energy systems, and reduce the carbon footprint for customers across commercial, retail, government, education, and utility sectors. Currently, headquartered in White Plains, New York.

IDGC's Plan of Operations .

IDGC is an emerging growth company under the JOBS Act of 2012 and, as a diversified holding company, will focus on emerging and middle-market international investment opportunities through its subsidiaries. IDGlobal Corp. is an organization engaged in the business of fostering early-stage companies through the different developmental phases until the companies have sufficient financial, human, and physical resources to function on their own.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The statements contained herein are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the Company's control with respect to market acceptance of new technologies or products, delays in testing and evaluation of products, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please read the full disclaimer at www.idglobalcorp.io.

Contact: idglobalinfo@gmail.com for more information

IR Contact: 855-464-2535, press 1

