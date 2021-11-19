Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 19 novembre/November 2021) Mongoose Mining Ltd. has requalified for listing following a fundamental change review.

Disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Mongoose Mining Ltd. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. Mongoose Mining, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Spark Minerals Inc., is the holder of exploration licences to explore an area covering approximately 3,264 hectares or 32.64 km2 , located in Londonderry and Debert, Nova Scotia (the "Property"). The Property is recognized to indicate potential for IOCG mineralization.

Les documents d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Mongoose Mining Ltd. est engagée dans l'acquisition, l'exploration et l'évaluation de propriétés minières. Mongoose Mining, par l'intermédiaire de sa filiale en propriété exclusive Spark Minerals Inc., est titulaire de permis d'exploration pour explorer une zone couvrant environ 3 264 hectares ou 32,64 km2, située à Londonderry et Debert, en Nouvelle-Écosse (la « Propriété »). La propriété est reconnue pour indiquer un potentiel de minéralisation IOCG.

Issuer/Émetteur: Mongoose Mining Ltd. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): MNG Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 31 950 299 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 3 288 281 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 609361 20 9 ISIN: CA 609361 20 9 2 OLD CUSIP/ISIN: 609361100/CA6093611003 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Consolidation: 1 New for 2.85 Old/1 Nouveau pour 2.85 Ancien Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: $CDN/CDN$ Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 22 novembre/November Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Odyssey Trust Company

