Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2021) - Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (TSXV: BCF) (the "Company") announced today that Mr. Brent Walter has resigned from his position as Secretary of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Walter will continue as a member of the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors has appointed Mr. John Strangway to the position of Secretary.

