- (PLX AI) - Telenor and C.P. Group have agreed to explore the creation of a new company comprising of dtac and True in Thailand.
- • Telenor and C.P. group will aim for an ownership share of around 1/3 each in the merged entity
- • The company will be listed on The Stock Exchange of Thailand
- • Company will have 55 million customers, revenue $6.9 billion in 2020
- • The price for dtac will be THB 47.76, which represents a 25 percent premium to the one-month VWAP for dtac shares, and the price for True will be THB 5.09, which represents a 25 percent premium to the one-month VWAP for True shares. The agreed exchange ratio is 10.221 True shares per dtac share
- • The parties aim to reach the necessary agreements by the end of Q1 2022
