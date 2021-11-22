13 New Products launched and 16 strategic agreements signed

EDGE, which in just two years has risen to become one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups, has concluded its participation at Dubai Airshow on a high with the launch of a range of new cutting-edge products to market, and the signing of several international agreements and partnerships with leading OEMs, defence and technology companies, and suppliers.

16 joint developments with several major industry players were signed including Boeing, Embraer, Raytheon Emirates, CATIC, Lockheed Martin, L3Harris, IAI, GIFAS, STRATA, SANAD, LEIDOS, and ANSYS, among others, and the Middle East and Africa Distribution Centre in Abu Dhabi with China's CATIC was opened.

His Excellency Faisal Al Bannai, CEO and Managing Director, EDGE Group, said: "This success is testament to the resilience of the industry and the incredible strides EDGE is making in transforming the technology landscape in the UAE, to introduce advanced products and services for export globally. We are the sum of many innovative parts with a start-up mentality, backed by economies of scale. The 13 products launched this week join over 20 cutting-edge indigenous products and services introduced over the past two years, with a further 40 under development, and we are forging stronger partnerships with established OEMs to continue this trajectory.

"EDGE continues to be a disruptor in the creation of superior solutions, establishing the UAE as a world-leading centre for future industries, with a focus on superior Autonomous Systems, Electronic Warfare and Intelligence, and Smart Weapons."

Major EDGE developments at Dubai Airshow included:

EDGE Awarded AED11 Billion Exclusive Contract to Service UAE Air Force and Air Defence Aircraft

EDGE Unveils New Additions to its Portfolio of Reconnaissance and Combat UAVs

EDGE's Pioneering SkyKnight Air Defence Missile System Details Major Program Milestones

The First UAE-Made GPS Anti-Jam System for Resilient Navigation

EDGE and CATIC opened the First Regional Distribution Hub for Aircraft Logistics

EDGE to Extend Machining Contract with Boeing

AED3.2 Billion Contract signed for Supply of Precision Guided Munitions to the UAE Armed Forces

EDGE collaborates with EMBRAER to introduce HALCON Advanced Weapon System on A-29 Super Tucano

EDGE Partners with SANAD to Provide MRO Services for Rolls Royce TRENT 700 Engines

EDGE Enters Five-year agreement to Utilise ANSYS Engineering Simulation Solutions

EDGE Completes Successful Integration Programs, Adding Enhanced Modularity and Mission flexibility to Munitions Range

EDGE and STRATA join forces to boost UAE aerostructures manufacturing capabilities

EDGE to renew AED310 million contract with STELIA aerospace

Two EDGE Mission Support Entities Signed Depot Level Maintenance Agreement

EDGE signed C-130 Programmed Depot Maintenance (PDM) and Upgrades Contract with Tunisian Air Force

