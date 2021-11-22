Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Corporate Action gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.

The following instrument is traded ex corporate action today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today.



ISIN Short Code Name

DE000A0JC0V8 II8 INTERCARD AG INFORMA.O.N.

