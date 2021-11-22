- (PLX AI) - Vestas gives update on cyber security incident.
- • Vestas says incident impacted parts of internal IT infrastructure and data has been compromised
- • Vestas has no indication that the incident has impacted third party operations, including customer and supply chain operations
- • Vestas says manufacturing, construction and service teams have been able to continue operations
- • Vestas initiated a gradual and controlled reopening of all IT systems
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de