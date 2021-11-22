The state-owned oil and gas company is seeking bids to set up green hydrogen generation units with annual capacities of 5,000 MT and 2,000 MT, respectively, at two of its facilities in India.From pv magazine India Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), a state-owned oil and gas provider with the largest number of refineries in India, has launched a tender to set up green hydrogen generation units at its refineries in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, and Panipat, Haryana. The plants must be on a build-own-operate basis and will have annual capacities of 5,000 MT and 2,000 MT, respectively. Green hydrogen ...

