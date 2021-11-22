Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 47/2021

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-11-22 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.11.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.01.2022 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.11.2021 - Olainfarm OLF1R Takeover offer RIG 07.12.2021 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.11.2021 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Takeover offer RIG 08.12.2021 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.11.2021 - Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs Interim report, 9 RIG 26.11.2021 LJM1R months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.11.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB03032A LTGNB03032A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.11.2021 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.11.2021 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R Interim report, 9 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.11.2021 - Attistibas finanšu institucija Interim report, 9 RIG 30.11.2021 Altum ALTM months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.11.2021 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Interim report, 9 RIG 30.11.2021 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.11.2021 Grigeo GRG1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.11.2021 DelfinGroup EXPC140022FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.11.2021 Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas Interim report, 9 RIG apseklošanas stacija SCM1R months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.11.2021 Kauno energija KNR1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.11.2021 PRFoods PRF1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.11.2021 Olainfarm OLF1R Interim report, 9 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.11.2021 Vilniaus baldai VBL1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2021 LHV Group LHVB060028A Coupon payment TLN date For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
